Tyreek Hill will not return to the field in 2025, but that has not stopped him from supporting his teammates from afar. The hobbled Miami Dolphins star watched like a proud brother as his partner-in-crime, Jaylen Waddle, lit up the Buffalo Bills in Week 10.

Waddle had been heavily involved in trade rumors over the last week, making both he and Hill grateful that no deals went through. The 31-year-old speedster was loving every bit of the Dolphins' Week 10 upset, praising Waddle on social media throughout.

Hill was particularly fond of Waddle's 38-yard touchdown over rookie Maxwell Hairston in the second quarter. ‘Cheetah' voiced his approval of Waddle “cooking” Hairston immediately after on X, formerly Twitter.

“Cook that boy Waddle,” Hill tweeted.

Tua connects with Jaylen Waddle to extend the Dolphins lead! BUFvsMIA on CBS/Paramount+https://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/QqEieKpsDL — NFL (@NFL) November 9, 2025

Waddle ended the game with five catches for a game-high 84 receiving yards and one touchdown in the 30-13 rout. He accounted for nearly half of Tua Tagovailoa's 173 passing yards in the game.

Since Hill went down in Week 4, Waddle has been the team's leading receiver in all but one of their last six games. The 26-year-old now has a team-leading 670 receiving yards on the year and has reached the end zone in three of his last four outings.

Considering Hill will be 32 by the time he returns from his devastating leg injury, Waddle could feasibly be the team's new franchise wideout moving forward. He has certainly played like it over the last two months, much to Hill's delight.

Dolphins reviving 2025 season without Tyreek Hill

The win was just the Dolphins' third of the 2025 season, but they suddenly have the most momentum they have had all year. Beating the Bills gave Miami two wins in its last three games, a slight improvement for the previously floundering franchise.

Although Miami is far from the playoff picture, it is potentially playing for its long-term future. Each loss only heightens Mike McDaniel's hot seat, while fans seemingly grow more and more frustrated with watching Tua Tagovailoa under center each week.

The Dolphins will still have several questions to address in the offseason, but until then, they continue to juggle hot-and-cold results. They are occasionally capable of looking like the same explosive team McDaniel once instilled in the organization, but are equally as likely to produce another listless performance.