The Baltimore Ravens were facing a major challenge in Week 10 as they traveled to Minnesota to take on the Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium after the home team had just whipped the Detroit Lions on their homefield. The Vikings may have had momentum going into the game, but the veteran Ravens took charge of the game in the second half, took advantage of the home team's mistakes and shut down ace receiver Justin Jefferson.

Has the Ravens defense gotten their swagger back? “Yes,” Kyle Hamilton said before pausing. “No.” This is his explanation: pic.twitter.com/M6EJzmVqNI — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) November 9, 2025 Expand Tweet

Many consider Jefferson to be the best receiver in the NFL — at least he was before the start of the season — but safety Kyle Hamilton and the rest of the Ravens secondary held Jefferson to four receptions for 34 yards. He was targeted 12 times by Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy, but the Baltimore pass rush was able to get their hands on several McCarthy pass attempts and the defensive backs did the rest. They made an All-Pro receiver look like he was overmatched most of the game.

Hamilton was asked after the game if the Ravens had regained their defensive swagger. The Ravens have won three consecutive games and the defense has improved dramatically from its early season slump

“Yes,” Hamilton said, before he quickly reversed field. “No, check that, we have a ways to go. We really have to work on our celebrations”

Ravens overcome slow start

Head coach John Harbaugh's team did not get off to an ideal start. After the Ravens received the opening kickoff, they went 3 and out and the Vikings took possession at their own 14 after the punt. McCarthy directed the Vikings on a 7-play, 86-yard drive that culminated with Aaron Jones running 4 yards into the end zone.

The veteran Ravens were not about to let the opening touchdown slow them down. Lamar Jackson was able to throw for 176 yards and 1 touchdown, while power back Derrick Henry had 20 carries for 75 yards. The Ravens won the time of possession battle and they had 23 first downs compared to 18 for the Vikings.

The Vikings committed an egregious 13 penalties for 102 yards while the Ravens were flagged 5 times for 62 yards.