As the Los Angeles Rams' offense continues to be engaging, especially led by star quarterback Matthew Stafford, the veteran signal-caller has reached a career milestone in the midst of routing the San Francisco 49ers. With the rivalry between the Rams and the 49ers at its peak, Stafford would throw two touchdowns, the latter being the 400th of his career.

Los Angeles running back Kyren Williams would have the first score of the game on a two-yard rush, but the 399th touchdown connection was with wide receiver Puka Nacua for 22 yards. It was not until around the start of the second quarter that Stafford found tight end Davis Allen for his second touchdown of the first half and the 400th of his career to take a 21-0 lead at the time.

Matthew Stafford finds Davis Allen to extend the Rams lead 😤 It’s Stafford’s 400th career passing TD! pic.twitter.com/fgDOg1MpVF — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 9, 2025

Article Continues Below

Stafford has been in the league ever since being taken with the first overall pick in the 2009 NFL Draft by the Detroit Lions, where he started showing his talent. After 11 seasons with the Lions, he would find a new home with the Rams, winning a Super Bowl in the 2021 season, as he's looking to get back to the big game this season to extend his Hall of Fame resume.

Not including the touchdowns in the game against the 49ers on Sunday, Stafford has thrown for 21 touchdowns and two interceptions to go along with 2,147 yards in what has been an impressive season thus far. In his fifth year with Los Angeles, there was some concern about being productive with injuries and being 37 years old, but so far, he has negated any of that conversation with his play, looking to take the team far once again.

Before the San Francisco clash, the Rams are 6-2 and could be 7-2 as their next game is when they take on the Seattle Seahawks next Sunday.