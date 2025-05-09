Ohio State football sent an offer to an intriguing quarterback prospect from the class of 2028. The Buckeyes are coming off an incredible redemption run under head coach Ryan Day. After finishing the regular season on a low point, this program took advantage of the new twelve-team College Football Playoff format, running through four teams en route to a ninth national championship. Now, the Buckeyes head into the 2025 season looking to defend their title and redeem themselves in Big Ten regular-season play.

One of the main reasons for Ryan Day's success in Columbus was his ability to recruit elite prospects from skill positions. The former Big Ten Coach of the Year always has an eye out for the future, and he just sent out an offer to class of 2028 quarterback, Treyvone Towns Jr. Towns Jr. is an unranked prospect out of Westlake Village, California, who stands at 6 feet 3, 205 pounds. Because he is so young, there is limited information on high school freshman. Towns Jr. has also already received offers from Arizona State, Arkansas, Kentucky, and Oregon State.

Based on a recent Twitter post, the Oaks Christian QB seems excited about the prospect of playing for Ohio State football.

Of course, an incoming quarterback prospect can never be guaranteed to start under center in Columbus. That being said, it's encouraging for Towns Jr. that he is already receiving this kind of interest as a freshman. In the meantime, the Buckeyes have a title to defend and will presumably enter 2025 as the preseason No. 1. That ranking will be put to the test immediately in a Week 1 clash against presumed No. 2 Texas. The Longhorns will be looking for revenge after the Buckeyes ended their season in a playoff classic.

2024 5-star recruit Julian Sayin is the early favorite to be the starting QB in Columbus. The dual-threat quarterback has the upside of carrying the mantle under center for this program over the next few years. Seeming Sayin and Arch Manning go head-to-head to open the season will be one of the most anticipated Week 1 games in college football history.