For a variety of different reasons, the senior season of Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Emeka Egbuka flew under the radar. The three-year starter hauled in 81 receptions for 1,011 yards and 10 touchdowns, finishing his career with the 12th-most receptions in Big Ten history. But run down the list of individuals who got the lion's share of the credit for the Buckeyes' National Championship season, and you'd likely hear the names Ryan Day, Chip Kelly, Jeremiah Smith, Quinshon Judkins, TreVeyon Henderson, Will Howard, Jack Sawyer, Cody Simon, and J.T. Tuimoloau before you heard Egbuka's.

But Emeka Egbuka's days of flying under the radar may be coming to an end. After skipping out on the drills at the NFL Scouting Combine, Egbuka turned heads at Ohio State's Pro Day, solidifying his status as one of the top wide receivers in the 2025 NFL Draft class.

“Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka ran a 4.48-second 40-yard dash at his pro day. He also jumped 38 inches in the vertical. With quickness being a main factor in his upfield burst, his 40 time was solid,” writes ESPN's Jordan Reid. “As a late-first-round or early-second-round pick, Egbuka is one of the cleanest projections in this year's receiver class. He projects as a high-end No. 2 receiver and would fit well with the Texans (No. 25) or Rams (No. 26) in Round 1.”

Assuming that Jordan Reid's assessment regarding Egbuka's projection as a high-end No. 2 receiver is accurate, he's correct in stating that the former Buckeye would be a great fit for either the Houston Texans or the Los Angeles Rams. Both the Texans and Rams lost key pieces of their passing attack in the offseason, with Stefon Diggs signing with the New England Patriots and Cooper Kupp landing with the Seattle Seahawks after being released following eight seasons in Los Angeles.

Behind either Nico Collins or Puka Nacua, Egbuka could conceivably be slotted into a key role right away for a team with their eyes on an appearance in Super Bowl 60.