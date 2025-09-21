The Ohio State Buckeyes have long been in the conversation for “WRU,” and Emeka Egbuka only added fuel to that debate when he recently named his all-time top five Buckeye receivers.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie, who won a national title last season, revealed to Jordan Schultz that Cris Carter, Marvin Harrison Jr., Ted Ginn Jr., Chris Olave, and either David Boston or Michael Jenkins are the names he places above himself.

It was a candid list that showed both humility and reverence for the program’s storied tradition at the position.

Now in the NFL, Egbuka has already left his mark in Columbus, setting a school record for total receptions. Still, he wasn’t ready to place himself among those legends, despite being one of the most productive players in Ohio State history.

The comments came as his NFL career is just beginning, but if his start with the Buccaneers is any indication, his pro résumé may eventually push him up those rankings.

Buckeye fans, though, got an even more nostalgic moment this weekend. At Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, cameras caught Egbuka reuniting with former Ohio State football team star Garrett Wilson before the Buccaneers hosted the New York Jets.

The two embraced and chatted on the field, a reminder of the incredible receiver pipeline Ohio State has built in recent years. Wilson, now a rising star with the Jets, and Egbuka, just starting his NFL journey, represent two generations of Buckeye excellence at wide receiver.

For Ohio State fans, seeing them together again brought back memories of explosive Saturdays in Columbus.

The reunion came with both franchises in very different positions. Tampa Bay entered the matchup at 2-0, while Wilson’s Jets were searching for their first win at 0-2.

Former Buckeyes together again! Garrett Wilson 🤝 Emeka Egbuka (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/2T7YY2NL86 — NFL on ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsNFL) September 21, 2025

Still, for Buckeyes fans, the bigger story was the bond between two former teammates, a symbol of the legacy Ohio State wideouts continue to carry into the NFL.

Meanwhile, back in Columbus, the next wave of Buckeye talent is already making headlines. Freshman running back Bo Jackson has burst onto the scene, recording back-to-back 100-yard games on just 18 carries.

Head coach Ryan Day praised Jackson’s vision, versatility, and ball security, noting that his rapid development will make it difficult to keep him off the field as Big Ten play begins.

With legends like Wilson and Egbuka thriving at the next level, and young stars like Jackson emerging, Ohio State’s football team's reputation as a talent factory shows no signs of slowing down.