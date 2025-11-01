The Ohio State Buckeyes continue their march in the 2025 season that they hope will bring the team and its fans a second consecutive national championship. The Buckeyes returned from their bye week with a decisive 38-14 victory over Penn State.

Julian Sayin called Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate the best wide receivers in college football. “100 percent, those guys are the two best in the country,” Sayin said. “They show it every Saturday.” pic.twitter.com/zvut730aR6 — Eleven Warriors (@11W) November 1, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Nittany Lions (3-5) were considered to be the favorites to win the Big Ten championship at the start of the season, but they have fallen in a deep hole that led to the dismissal of head coach James Franklin and now has the team on a five-game losing streak.

Ohio State (8-0) has no such problems. Quarterback Julian Sayin continues to string brilliant games together and he had perhaps his best performance of the season. He completed 20 of 23 passes for 316 yards with 4 touchdowns, and he is clearly a Heisman Trophy candidate.

He credited wide receivers Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate with making his job easier. Sayin believes that the two Ohio State receivers are the best duo in the country. “It's 100 percent, those guys are the two best in the country,” Sayin said. “They show it every Saturday.”

Article Continues Below

Smith is generally considered to be the best of the pair. He had a huge game against Penn State, as he caught 6 passes for 123 yards and 2 touchdowns. Tate will almost certainly end up as a first-round draft choice and he caught 5 passes for 124 yards and 1 touchdown.

Ohio State has a boatload of skilled position talent

In addition to Smith and Tate, the Buckeyes have another talented wide out in Brandon Innis, and he caught 4 passes for 41 yards against Penn State. Tight end Max Clare caught just 1 pass against the Nittany Lions, but he has caught 21-210-1 this season

In addition to the receivers, the running game took a step up against Penn State. Running back Bo Jackson led the way with 13 carries for 105 yards as he averaged 8.1 yards per carry.