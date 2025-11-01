The Ohio State Buckeyes remain undefeated after taking down the Penn State Nittany Lions 38-14 in Week 10. With the program looking like a true contender once again, the nation seemingly believes quarterback Julian Sayin deserves the Heisman Trophy award for his efforts.

Sayin, who is 20 years old, ended the day with 316 passing yards and four touchdowns while completing 86.9% of his pass attempts. He was completely unstoppable against the Nittany Lions, and his performance had the college football world thinking Heisman.

“Julian Sayin is a Dude!! Need to talk about him more,” said Ryan Clark.

Julian Sayin today: 🔥316 yards

🔥4 Touchdowns Sayin had more TD's (4) than incompletions (3)

One fan claimed, “Sayin for Heisman, he’s the best in college football.”

Julian Sayin might actually win the Heisman pic.twitter.com/a0JkvF8kaF — Bussin' With The Boys (@BussinWTB) November 1, 2025

“I don't want to hear a word about some guy named Ty or Fernando,” proclaimed another fan.

Ari Wasserman of On3 Sports admitted, “Julian Sayin is no longer a young quarterback coming into his own. He's one of the best quarterbacks in the country.”

Through eight games of play, Julian Sayin has now recorded 2,188 passing yards and 23 touchdowns while owning a wildly impressive 80.7% completion percentage (leads the nation). He's also only thrown three interceptions, making him one of the most efficient quarterbacks in college football right now.

Sayin and the Buckeyes will have a chance to continue their winning ways in Week 11 when Ohio State takes on the Purdue Boilermakers. The program has a relatively easy schedule to end the 2025-26 campaign. However, they do have an intriguing matchup with the No. 21 Michigan Wolverines to end the season.

Look for Julian Sayin to remain red-hot as Ohio State aims to make the College Football Playoff and go on another potential championship run.