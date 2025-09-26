As the Oklahoma football quarterback John Mateer had hand surgery and will miss a significant amount of time, though it isn't season-ending, it will be Michael Hawkins Jr. who will be under center as he tries to keep the ship afloat. While there could be some who have a concerning outlook on the Oklahoma football team after Mateer's injury, head coach Brent Venables would endorse Hawkins as a suitable replacement.

Speaking ahead of the upcoming matchup against Kent State, Venables would praise Hawkins in preparing for a moment like the one he's stepping into, which is starting for the Sooners in the case that Mateer goes down. He would highlight his “leadership” and “work ethic” as a few traits that will no doubt lead to success, according to On3 Sports.

“He’s done a great job just keeping his head down, proving his understanding of the offense and all the fundamentals of being a quarterback. Leadership as well, and just has put together a really good body of work over the last several months,” Venables said. “He’s always had a great work ethic, and he’s always been really coachable. He’s hungry, he’s humble, and ultra talented.”

Mateer was in the midst of a solid season, throwing for 1,215 yards to go along with six touchdowns and three interceptions, leading the Sooners to a 4-0 record.

The approach of Oklahoma football after the John Mateer injury

Though the title odds plummeted for the Oklahoma football team, the program is focused on the present and the game ahead as Hawkins now leads the way, as he's a sophomore who has had limited time. Venables would claim he has “faith” in the team and the Mateer injury is part of the “adversity” that every program goes through.

“I’ve got faith in our football team, and I hate that for John, certainly,” Venables said. “But it’s been good. Again, in the spirit of the team, we’ve got a bunch of guys that are highly invested.”

“Most teams are going to face some type of adversity, whether it’s in a game or an injury to your roster,” Venables continued. “You’ve gotta move forward and gotta get better from it. And again, if we’re who I believe we are, we’ll continue to keep our head down and work and get better.”

At any rate, the Sooners look to stay undefeated against Kent State on Saturday with a hopeful, impressive outing from Hawkins.