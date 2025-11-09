The Baltimore Ravens beat the Minnesota Vikings 27-29 on Sunday, moving both teams to 4-5 on the season. Now winners of three straight games, Baltimore is firmly in the race for the AFC North title, even after a shaky start. Ravens coach John Harbaugh sent a Lamar Jackson warning to the rest of the NFL after his 100th start amid his continued dominance against the NFC.

John Harbaugh on Lamar Jackson's 100th start: "In his mind, he's just beginning."

“I mean, 14-1 against NFC teams on the road is pretty incredible. He's writing a story; in his mind, he's just beginning. It's just in the early chapters, for sure.”

Jackson has won two MVP Awards and finished second last year to Josh Allen, all before turning 28 years old. His age-28 season has been far from perfect, losing three games to injury early on. But in his second game back, he powered through some tough defense from the Vikings to secure the win for Baltimore.

The Ravens were dreadful with Cooper Rush under center, winning only the game that Tyler Huntley started while Jackson was out. Now, Jackson is back, and the AFC North has been put on notice. Part of the reason for Baltimore's great regular-season record in recent years is Jackson's dominance of NFC teams. That continued on Sunday.

The Ravens visit the Green Bay Packers on December 28, looking to continue this incredible stretch for Jackson against NFC teams. In his career, he is now 25-5 with 52 touchdowns and nine interceptions in his career against NFC teams. Unfortunately for Ravens fans, that dominance has not been tested in the Super Bowl.

Despite the injury to Jackson, the Ravens' playoff chances are far from over. They remain on the road to face the Cleveland Browns next week, which should bring them to .500. More importantly, both games against the Pittsburgh Steelers remain. As long as Jackson keeps up his brilliance, this season is not over for Baltimore.