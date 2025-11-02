After the Oklahoma football team handed a loss to the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday, 33-27, in what was a huge win for the program, it comes off a week without a lot of outside noise. As the Oklahoma football team lost to Ole Miss the week before, there were questions about the validity of the team, but head coach Brent Venables would spout his confidence after the Volunteers' win.

Speaking right after the win with News 9, Venables would express that the Sooners need to be respected in the country and spoke about the team's mindset being “when's enough going to be enough?”

“All the moments coming on the road, winning in this league, man, you got to do what winning requires,” Venables said. “And when we needed to, we were able to run the ball and throw it, got stops, create turnovers. Not everything went our way tonight, and I’m glad it didn’t. You know, we’re able to overcome and just be able to teach these guys like, when’s enough going to be enough?”

“For me. When’s enough going to be enough? Put respect on this name across our chest — that’s our responsibility, every one of us, to put respect on this name,” Venables continued. “When the freakin last second goes off that clock, what are they gonna say on SportsCenter about this football team? What’s the country that loves college football? What are they gonna say about the Sooners? I just couldn’t be more excited or proud.”

Brent Venables on the “belief” of Oklahoma football

While the Oklahoma football team took a tumble in the AP Top 25 rankings after the aforementioned loss to the Rebels, there's no doubt that the Sooners will look better after beating Tennessee. Venables was visibly and audibly proud of the program, saying that the “belief” of the team was on full display on Saturday.

“Can’t even put it in proper words and perspective,” Venables said. “Just the belief of this football team, in the middle of all the noise and everything else, and just another overcoming a week of disappointment last week. I’m not surprised. But man, this is a team that just came together and refused to flinch.”

At any rate, the No. 18 Sooners has another chance to show they're a top team as they have on the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday, Nov. 15.