John Mateer pulled off a record-breaking performance that featured Baker Mayfield in the No. 18 Oklahoma Sooners' 35-3 blowout win over the Illinois State Redbirds on Saturday night.

Mateer joined the Sooners this past offseason, leaving the Washington State Cougars after three seasons. He became the starter in the 2024 campaign, coming into his own as one of the best quarterbacks in the country.

Mateer made an excellent first impression in his Oklahoma debut. He completed 30 passes out of 37 attempts for 392 yards and three touchdowns and one interception.

What used to be Mayfield's record is no more, per Koco News. He threw for 388 yards against Akron in 2015, which Mateer just overtook to now have the feat for the most passing yards in their debut.

How John Mateer, Oklahoma played against Illinois State

It was a remarkable debut performance for John Mateer, leading the No. 18 Oklahoma Sooners in a 35-3 rout over the Illinois State Redbirds.

The game wasn't ever close as the Sooners jumped to a 21-0 lead at halftime. Illinois State didn't score until the third quarter with a field goal. They tried their best to not have the deficit get worse.

Oklahoma's receiving corps flourished with Mateer's display, seeing three players make five or more catches. Keontez Lewis led the way with nine receptions for 119 yards and two touchdowns. Deion Burks came next with seven catches for 88 yards and a score, while Jaren Kanak made five receptions for 90 yards.

The run game had a solid showing as well, with four players obtaining seven or more carries. Tory Blaylock highlighted the unit with eight rushes for 44 yards and a touchdown. Mateer came next with seven carries for 24 yards and a score, while Xavier Robinson had eight carries for 17 yards. Meanwhile, Jovantae Barnes provided seven rushes for nine yards.

The No. 18 Sooners will prepare for their next matchup, remaining at home. They host the No. 14 Michigan Wolverines on Sept. 6 at 7:30 p.m. ET.