The biggest key for the 2025 Oklahoma football team is that the offense has been completely remade, thanks to Ben Arbuckle as offensive coordinator and transfer portal quarterback John Mateer under center. Mateer had massive expectations to start the year, and he has met those so far, but is on pace to exceed them. His first SEC game against Auburn this weekend is his next big test.

Mateer has led the Sooners to a 3-0 record. He has 944 passing yards, five passing touchdowns, and three interceptions, with a 67.6% completion percentage. He also has 161 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 33 carries. This represents a different matchup for Mateer against an SEC defense, but he said he can't wait for the game and is excited about it.

“It’s exciting,” Mateer said. “This is what I planned for. This is a game and a season that I’ve looked forward to for a long time, and it’s actually here.”

Through three games, Auburn has the second-best run defense in the country, allowing 67 rushing yards per game. They have also sacked opposing quarterbacks 11 times, second behind Tennessee.

“It’s a good team, a bunch of talented dudes,” Mateer said. “I mean, to put that up for three games, that’s really good. It takes consistency and a lot of people playing hard, so it's good for them, but we’ll be ready to go.”

This is not the first game Mateer has played against a great defense. Oklahoma football played the Michigan Wolverines two weeks ago, and the Sooners won the game 24-13. Mateer finished that game with 270 passing yards, 74 rushing yards, and three total touchdowns to earn SEC Offensive Player of the Week honors.

It's worth noting that Mateer's leadership has been seen by his teammates as a difference maker, whether it was against Michigan or any of the games coming up in the SEC, a conference loaded with defensive talent.

Mateer is already one of the leading favorites for the Heisman Trophy, but a win in this game would only further cement him as the favorite.