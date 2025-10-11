Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer was cleared to play in Saturday’s Red River Rivalry after undergoing hand surgery last month. The Sooners’ offense desperately needed his leadership and efficiency to stay unbeaten against Texas. Instead, his return has been anything but ideal.

During the fourth quarter, Mateer threw his third interception of the game in a crucial moment as Oklahoma tried to mount a comeback. The Texas defense, which had been relentless all afternoon, read the play perfectly and came away with a key turnover near midfield.

The mistake halted the Sooners’ momentum and added to what has been a nightmare performance for the quarterback.

Earlier in the week, ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported that Mateer was “in line to attempt to play” despite still monitoring his injured right hand. The Heisman contender had been listed as probable before kickoff and showed flashes early, but Texas consistently pressured him, forcing poor throws and turnovers that swung the game’s rhythm in favor of the Longhorns.

Mateer’s third interception came shortly before Texas’ special teams delivered the knockout blow, a 75-yard punt return touchdown that pushed the lead to 20-6. The sequence encapsulated the Sooners’ collapse, as both offensive mistakes and special teams breakdowns doomed their chances in the rivalry showdown.

What began as a hopeful return for Mateer turned into a cautionary tale about rushing a recovery. Oklahoma’s undefeated season is now in serious jeopardy, with costly errors overshadowing what could have been another defining moment in Mateer’s Heisman campaign.