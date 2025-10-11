The Red River Rivalry lived up to its intensity before the game even began. Players from both the Texas and Oklahoma football teams got into a heated exchange on the field moments before kickoff, according to Chris Vannini of The Athletic. No punches were thrown, but the confrontation set the tone for a matchup already filled with emotion and high stakes.

Texas entered the rivalry game desperate to bounce back after a disappointing loss to Florida, while Oklahoma looked to remain undefeated behind quarterback John Mateer. The Sooners have dominated the series in recent years, winning 17 of the last 26 meetings, but this time, momentum quickly shifted in favor of the Longhorns.

Midway through the fourth quarter, disaster struck for the Oklahoma football team. Texas returned a punt 75 yards for a touchdown, extending its lead to 20-6 with less than 10 minutes remaining. The special teams lapse silenced the Sooners’ comeback hopes and electrified the Cotton Bowl crowd as the Longhorns took full control of the game.

TEXAS PUNT RETURN TOUCHDOWN!!! pic.twitter.com/ZMooVoepNN — College Football Report (@CFBRep) October 11, 2025

The touchdown return highlighted the difference in energy and execution between the two teams. While Oklahoma’s offense, led by Mateer, struggled to find consistency, Texas capitalized on every mistake.

The Sooners’ season had been spotless up to this point, but Saturday’s game showed that even an undefeated team can falter under the bright lights of one of college football’s fiercest rivalries.