Texas A&M football enters the College Football Playoff with uncertainty swirling around Le’Veon Moss, as the matchup with Miami football looms large. According to ESPN reporter Pete Thamel, the Texas A&M tailback is expected to be questionable after missing six games with an ankle injury. Moss has returned to practice, but head coach Mike Elko labeled his status a “wait and see” call. The stakes are obvious. The moment is heavy. And the Aggies may need answers fast with the College Football Playoff underway.

Le'Veon Moss has not played since midseason, yet his presence still changes the math for Texas A&M football. He brings balance. He brings calm. Even limited snaps would matter. The Aggies finished 11–1 after opening the year 11–0, stacking wins over Notre Dame, LSU, and Missouri. The lone loss came against Texas, where a strong first half dissolved under second-half pressure and turnovers from Marcel Reed. That defeat cost the Aggies a SEC title shot but not a playoff berth.

Miami football arrives tested and confident as Texas A&M prepares for a postseason measuring stick. The Hurricanes sit at 10–2 after a season filled with swings. Early wins over Notre Dame, Florida State, and South Florida set the tone. Losses to Louisville and SMU tested resolve. Since then, Miami football has surged, winning four straight and dismantling Pitt 38–7. The Canes missed the ACC title on a tiebreaker, but momentum still travels toward Texas A&M.

What Texas A&M football faces Saturday

The history between these programs adds edge. Miami leads the series 3–2, including a 48–33 win in 2023. Texas A&M football answered in 2022. The first meeting came in 1944. A long memory. A short week.

Injuries linger on both sides. Miami lists Keionte Scott as expected to play, while CJ Daniels, O.J. Frederique, and Ahmad Moten remain questionable. For Texas A&M football, Moss and Bryce Anderson are questionable, while Reed is probable. Under the stadium lights, health meets belief. If Moss suits up, even briefly, does it tilt the night—or does this rivalry demand a new hero?