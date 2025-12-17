Former NFL Great Marshall Faulk is off and rolling as head coach of Southern University. Faulk and his new staff are bringing in new recruits and getting ready to close out 2025 in a big way. Faulk is also being paid a hefty sum for his services, per WRBZ. The local Baton Rouge affiliate recently was able to obtain a copy of his coaching contract, which specifies that he's due to make up to $1.2 million dollars.

Under the deal, Faulk is set to be paid $400,000 per year for three years while also having access to an assistant salary budget pool of $950,000. The contract solidifies that the Pro-Football-Hall-of-Famer is set up to succeed with the Jaguars while also being paid handsomely for it.

Faulk articulated his vision for winning at Southern University during his introductory press conference.

Article Continues Below

“I look forward to putting a winning football team out there that you're happy to support. I look forward to putting a winning football team out there that you're happy to support, uh, that you look forward to not just winning, but to dominate. One of the things that I used to love to hear Michael Irving say was, ‘To beat a man, you attack his weakness. To break a man, you attack his strength.’ And we are committed to attack our opponent's strength. We want to beat them. We want to beat them when they're at their best, playing their best, because we're going to be our best.”

Southern is clearly willing to provide the resources to Faulk to compete and, if he plays his cards right, he should be able to build a SWAC contender that's ready to compete for a championship next Fall.