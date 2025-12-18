Wherever Dillon Brooks plays, just know that he's going to be his most authentic self, and he's not going to back down from a challenge. Since he's been with the Phoenix Suns, he's kept that mindset, and there's no doubt that it has been contagious around the team, which could be one of the reasons for their success. One player that Brooks refuses to back down from is LeBron James, as they have years of history.

Brook and James got into it several times in their last matchup, and the Suns' guard ended up getting ejected toward the end of the game. That was days ago, but the feud still seems to be fresh in Brooks' mind, which is why he continued to escalate the beef with James in his latest media availability.

“He’s a social-media junkie,’’ Brooks said. “He be all over the socials… he thinks that people should think a way about him or not say nothing about him or play a certain way, and I’m not going to play that way. He gets in his moods or in his modes or whatever it is. I’m all for that.

Dillon Brooks spoke about getting into it with LeBron at the end of the Lakers win vs. the Suns 👀 (via @Suns) pic.twitter.com/8qbxukhunm — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) December 18, 2025

Article Continues Below

“I wish we would have let him shoot that shot and that s— would have been an airball.”

According to Brooks, James has probably seen these comments, and somebody will definitely ask him about them soon. The real question is, will James pay it any attention, or just move on?

Brooks has been trying to prove since he was with the Memphis Grizzlies that James doesn't bother him. It's hard to tell if he's forcing it with him or not, but he has been able to get James riled up a few times, especially in their latest matchup.

It seems like this will go on however long they face off against each other, and with the Lakers coming out on top, James won this battle.