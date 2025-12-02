Brent Venables and the Oklahoma Sooners are being active in the 2026 recruiting class, poaching Kristan Moore from the North Alabama Lions.

Moore announced his commitment to the Sooners on Monday, per On3 insider Hayes Fawcett. Hailing from Selma, Alabama, he decommitted from the Lions on Sunday before joining Oklahoma's class almost immediately. He also took an official visit to the campus on Nov. 28 before making his decision two days later.

“Stars don’t define you. Only the hard work & dedication that you put in,” Moore told Fawcett.

Moore stands out as a three-star linebacker with an 86 score on 247Sports. He ranks as the 63rd-best player from the state of Alabama and the 145th-best player at his position. His composite score of 0.8600 puts him at 60th and 125th in those categories while being 1479th in the entire class.

What's next for Oklahoma after landing Kristan Moore

Brent Venables is having the Oklahoma Sooners be successful for the present and future. The latter is certainly the case with Kristan Moore taking his talents to the program when he joins the roster in 2026.

Moore shines as a two-way player throughout his high school career at Selma. In 2025, he made 91 tackles (16.5 TFL), five pass breakups, 3.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery on defense. He also added 315 all-purpose yards while working at RB and WR on offense. In 2024, he collected 112 tackles (21 TFL), nine sacks, four forced fumbles, two pass breakups and two interceptions.

Oklahoma finished the 2025 regular season with a 10-2 overall record, going 6-2 in its SEC matchups. They finished at sixth place in the conference standings, being above the Vanderbilt Commodores and Missouri Tigers while trailing the Texas Longhorns and Texas A&M Aggies.

The Sooners will await their fate in postseason action. They have an underdog bid for the College Football Playoff, but if successful, they will have a high-quality bowl game to look forward to ending the 2025 season with.