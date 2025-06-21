Oklahoma football faces a make-or-break 2025 with Brent Venables. That includes claiming college football recruiting wins. The Sooners made up for one huge recruiting loss Friday, by beating out LSU for this talented signal-caller.

OU landed four-star quarterback Bowe Bentley, who hails from Celina, Texas. Hayes Fawcett of On3 revealed the Tigers as the other school in the final running to nab Bentley.

“Norman! I’m home!” Bentley told Fawcett after announcing his verbal decision.

The Sooners have delivered mixed recruiting results for '26. But OU lands the nation's No. 7 best QB prospect by 247Sports. Plus Bentley's verbal decision makes up for the loss of Jaden O'Neal, who reopened his recruiting process. O'Neal is now considered “warm” on Florida State according to 247Sports.

Oklahoma has QB room to address ahead of 2025

Michael Hawkins Jr. (3) runs drills during an Oklahoma (OU) football practice at the Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., on Tuesday, March 25, 2025.
NATHAN J. FISH/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Bentley is a massive coup for Venables and the Sooners. And a much needed QB of the future post O'Neal.

Oklahoma already is facing a QB conundrum for the upcoming season. The Southeastern Conference school lost Jackson Arnold during the offseason. Arnold took a massive NIL deal to help land at Auburn. But he jumps from one SEC school for another.

The Sooners watched another QB exit the door, though. Cole Gonzalez bolted from Norman on April 24. Gonzalez relocated to Pittsburgh in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Who handles the reins moving forward? Michael Hawkins Jr. got his feet wet last season. The 19-year-old is more versed into the offense and has taken his reps during the spring. Venables expressed excitement in watching the sophomore take his leaps during the spring, via Tom green of Sooners Illustrated on 247Sports.

But Hawkins isn't the guaranteed starter. Former Washington State QB John Mateer is on board too. Mateer made his decision to head to Norman on Dec. 18.

Bentley becomes the 10th verbal commit for the Oklahoma 2026 class. The Sooners rank 38th in the recruiting rankings.