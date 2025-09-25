Oklahoma football is still getting in recruits to help their program in the future, and they recently flipped a 5-star offensive tackle to commit to the team. Cooper Hackett, who is in the class of 2027, flipped his commitment to Oklahoma from Texas Tech, according to Hayes Fawcett of On3.

Hackett took less money than he was offered to flip to Oklahoma, according to Steve Wiltfong.

“If I'm in the NFL, which is what I want to do overall,” Hackett said to Wiltfong. “That money is not going to matter, and I'm going to bet on myself a good amount of the time, and that's what I'm doing.”

The world of recruiting combines has Hackett as the No. 10 overall recruit in 2027. He is also a top-three offensive tackle nationally and the top player in the state of Oklahoma. He committed to Texas Tech earlier in the fall after they made a strong push to recruit him. Oklahoma still felt like they could change his mind, and that's what they did by first getting him on campus for their game against Michigan.

He then watched Oklahoma face Auburn, and from those experiences, it must have been hard for Hackett to stay away.

Oklahoma continues to fill out its recruiting class