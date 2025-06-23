The Oklahoma football team has been one of the hottest on the recruiting trail lately, and more good news came on Monday as three-star 2026 linebacker Beau Jandreau announced that he will play for the Sooners. Jandreau had narrowed his list of options down to three schools as he picked Oklahoma over Texas and Oregon. This is a huge recruiting win for head coach Brent Venables as he managed to beat out two College Football Playoff teams for this coveted prospect, and one of them is Oklahoma's biggest rival.

“BREAKING: Class of 2026 LB Beau Jandreau has Committed to Oklahoma, he tells me for @on3recruits,” Hayes Fawcett said in a post. “The 6’1 215 LB chose the Sooners over Texas & Oregon.”

Beau Jandreau had a short message to share upon his commitment to the Oklahoma football team:

“This the place that God has called me to come help lead & help bring OU back to its roots,” he said.

Jandreau is a three-star recruit, according to 247Sports. He is the #1,081 player in the 2026 class, the #89 LB and the #14 player in the state of Arizona. Jandreau currently attends Hamilton High School in Chandler, AZ. He isn't a very highly-rated recruit, but Oklahoma and a lot of other top programs see the potential in him.

The Sooners are starting to climb up the national recruiting rankings as they now have the #37 recruiting class in the country following this commitment, according to 247Sports. After a slow start to this cycle, Oklahoma has picked up multiple commitments in recent weeks, and more are going to come. There is still a ton of time before things wrap up in the 2026 class, and the summer months are always packed with action. Oklahoma is one of the top college football programs in the nation, and it typically finds a way to finish with of the top classes in the country. That will likely be the case again this year.

Brent Venables is doing a terrific job righting the ship this offseason after a difficult season last year. The Oklahoma football team was one of the worst in the SEC, and Venables knows that the pressure is on now. He has gone out and added elite talent from the college football transfer portal to gear up for turnaround year, and he is bettering the program for the future with some outstanding high school recruits as well. Venables is starting to get this program moving in the right direction.