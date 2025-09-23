The 2025 season has been awful for the Oklahoma State football program. The Cowboys did not look great in their season-opening win against UT Martin, followed that up with a blowout loss to Oregon, and then a loss at home to Tulsa. That lifelessness contributed to why Oklahoma State fired Mike Gundy in the middle of the season.

Mike Gundy was the Cowboys' head coach for 21 seasons and spent 35 years in total with the Cowboys in some capacity, whether as a player, assistant coach, or eventually head coach. He took the Cowboys to some of the best successes the program has ever experienced, but the program has hit rock bottom over the last two seasons, and they wanted to go in a separate direction. Athletic Director Chad Weiberg said he would thank him for all he did for the Cowboys.

“Cowboy Football reached an unprecedented level of success and national prominence under Coach Gundy's leadership,” OSU Athletic Director Chad Weiberg said in a press release. “I speak for OSU fans everywhere when I say that we are grateful for all he did to raise the standard and show us all what is possible for Oklahoma State football.”

Across his 21 seasons in Stillwater, Gundy transformed Oklahoma State into a consistent contender, guiding the Cowboys to eight double-digit win seasons, a Big 12 title in 2011, and 18 bowl appearances, including five New Year's Six bowls.

They built their reputation on offense, but that had faded in recent years, highlighted by the fact that Mason Rudolph was the last quarterback to be drafted in 2018, and the team has not had a wide receiver drafted since 2021.

The end of Mike Gundy's tenure in Stillwater seemed on the horizon after the two sides went through a rocky contract negotiation. During this negotiation, he agreed to have his contract restructured and decided to overhaul his staff completely before this season.

Offensive coordinator Doug Meacham was named interim head coach and will replace Gundy for the rest of the Oklahoma State football season.