Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy appears to have his days numbered. ESPN is reporting that Oklahoma State is going to part ways with the legendary head coach, following a 1-2 start to the 2025 campaign. Oklahoma State lost to Tulsa Friday, and already has an embarrassing defeat at the hands of Oregon.

From ⁦@CollegeGameDay⁩ on Saturday. What’s next at Oklahoma State? And a nugget on Virginia Tech’s future, where nearly $50 million is expected to be added to the athletic department budget by the end of the month. VT is aiming to be competitive with top of ACC. pic.twitter.com/ATEF5arpLO — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) September 21, 2025 Expand Tweet

It appears that firing Gundy is no longer a question of if, but when.

“I've been told by sources there's an overwhelming expectation that both the coaching staff and the highest levels of the athletic department are going to be overhauled at Oklahoma State in upcoming weeks,” ESPN's Pete Thamel said on College GameDay. “It would be a shock to the industry if Gundy is the coach at Oklahoma State in 2026.”

Oklahoma State has had a very difficult few years. The Cowboys have lost 11 straight games to FBS opponents, going back to the 2024 season. In 2024, the squad went 0-9 in their Big 12 conference slate.

Gundy was able to survive at the school following that disastrous 2024 season, by restructuring his contract with the athletic department.

Oklahoma State football is sailing through rough waters

The Cowboys were one of the best programs in the Big 12 for years under Gundy. He leads the school in all-time victories in the football program. Just a few years ago, Gundy had Oklahoma State in the Big 12 conference championship game.

Everything changed in 2024. The squad went 3-9 on the campaign. The Cowboys are now 4-11 since the 2023 season ended. The team's defense has gotten shellacked in several of those games, including a 69-3 defeat this year to Oregon.

Oklahoma State fans booed Gundy in recent days. Gundy responded to that criticism following the team's loss to Tulsa.

“I gave you a message earlier about the fans,” Gundy said, per On3. “They were awesome tonight. They really were. The stadium was full and they were fired up and they were awesome.

“But those aren’t decisions that I make. My decision is to do exactly what I mentioned earlier. Get these guys and keep moving forward and go on down the road, and that’s what we do.”

Oklahoma State football next plays Baylor on Saturday. The game will open the team's Big 12 conference slate.