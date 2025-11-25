After that game, Durkin raised some tough questions when he revealed that opposing coaches had been urging Auburn players to enter the transfer portal, an accusation of tampering that reflects a growing frustration across college football.

As preparations began for the Iron Bowl, he acknowledged just how disruptive the past week had been. Addressing reporters, Durkin said the off-field interference had peaked during the week of the Vanderbilt game.

“I think that reached an all-time high, probably last week, with the contact and distractions,” Durkin said when asked about tampering attempts (via Auburn Athletics).

He added that Auburn’s focus this week must sharpen, especially with Alabama coming to town.

“I think this week, I really believe that our guys are going to be totally locked in to the task at hand. That’s certainly the challenge,” said Durkin. “It is what it is. It’s the environment we’re in. There’s nothing you can do to stop that, so let’s address it and get their minds in the right place.”

Durkin said the team opened the week by revisiting the history and magnitude of the Iron Bowl, noting that many players will experience the rivalry for the first time. He credited the team’s leadership core with keeping the locker room grounded through turmoil.

“And I do feel like it starts with leadership. I think our leaders on this team are tremendous. They’ve challenged their teammates and everyone to stay where their feet are, stay locked in, and remember we’re part of something bigger than ourselves,” Durkin said (h/t Justin Hokanson of On3 Sports).

>Auburn (5-6, 1-6 SEC) now faces No. 10 Alabama (9-2, 6-1 SEC) on Saturday in a game loaded with implications as one of the great rivalries. The Tigers are fighting for bowl eligibility, while the Crimson Tide are clinging to College Football Playoff hopes.

Kickoff for this high-powered matchup is set for 4:30 p.m. PT at Jordan-Hare Stadium, and it will be televised on ABC.