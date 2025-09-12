Ole Miss football sustained a scare via Austin Simmons, who left Saturday with an ankle injury. But the Rebels gained welcoming news ahead of the Arkansas tilt.

Simmons' is heathy, per On3/Rivals college football insider Pete Nakos.

“Ole Miss QB Austin Simmons is not listed on tonight's injury report ahead of Arkansas,” Nakos posted on X.

Simmons earned probable status Wednesday. He suffered his ankle injury during the second half of the 30-23 win over Kentucky. Trinidad Chambliss took over in limited duty.

Simmons' update arrives right before facing another high-intriguing dual-threat passer.

Ole Miss vs. Arkansas presents big QB showcase involving Austin Simmons

Simmons faces the daunting task of replacing first rounder Jaxson Dart, who's now with the New York Giants. Head coach Lane Kiffin gained a dual-threat element for the Rebels through Simmons' presence.

Article Continues Below

Now he'll share the field with a fast-rising Southeastern Conference star in Taylen Green of Arkansas.

Green is creating quite the stir in Fayetteville by leading two offensive explosions. The Razorbacks dropped 52 and 56 points on Alabama A&M and Arkansas State, respectively, to start the year.

The towering 6-foot-6 QB is completing 72% of his throws — improving his accuracy since his Arkansas arrival. Green showed up via the College Football Transfer Portal following a notable run.

Boise State claimed the 2023 Mountain West Conference title with Green behind center. Green spearheaded the run to the L.A. Bowl — eventually falling to a UCLA team led by Chip Kelly.

Green is guided by a notable offensive mind who coached a future Heisman Trophy winner. His offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino coached a young Lamar Jackson at Louisville. Green is garnering comparisons to the two-time NFL Most Valuable Player for the Baltimore Ravens.

Saturday's contest becomes one of the first SEC battles involving a pair of 2-0 teams for the 2025 season.