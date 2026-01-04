The Trinidad Chambliss story stretched another week after Ole Miss football took down rival Georgia on Jan. 1. Two big tests awaits the Rebels quarterback and the remaining Southeastern Conference rep. But Chambliss and Ole Miss are facing more than Miami.

Both QB and the school are dealing with the NCAA.

Chambliss is battling an eligibility issue involving earning a sixth year of college. That took a strange new twist during the first weekend of 2026.

The Rebels filed another letter to the NCAA per ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel. This one now features Ole Miss calling out an “absurd” declaration.

What was in Ole Miss letter on behalf of Trinidad Chambliss

Thamel revealed what attorney Tom Mars helped file on on behalf of the Rebels' QB1.

Article Continues Below

“Based on the ‘objective evidence' submitted by Ole Miss, it would be absurd for the Committee to conclude that 91 pages of medical records and a detailed letter from Trinidad’s treating physician do not constitute ‘other appropriate medical documentation' within the meaning of Bylaw 12.6.4.2.2,” Thamel shared on the social media website X, formerly Twitter.

The insider added the “high stakes” involving the growing CFB star.

“There's high stakes for Chambliss with the NCAA decision. He would be among the top players in the NCAA transfer portal and command millions for 2026 if he's allowed another year of eligibility,” Thamel added.

Chambliss' CFB celebrity has exploded throughout the season. He's gone from NCAA Division II transfer to taking the SEC, and nation, by storm in Oxford. Chambliss even earned praise from past Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow after stunning Georgia.

Ole Miss and its past D2 QB pulled an epic second half stunner on New Year's Day. Now the Rebels are one win away from returning to the national title game for the first time since the 1960 season. But Chambliss' pending eligibility will be a topic down in Glendale, Az.