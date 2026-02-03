The Ole Miss football program has been in the news recently for the wrong reasons. Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney flat-out accused head coach Pete Golding of tampering and had the receipts to prove it. The NCAA is supposedly looking into the claim. In the meantime, the Rebels have remained active in the transfer portal, adding Horatio Fields after signing with Missouri.

According to On3's Pete Nakos, Horatio Fields has officially signed with Ole Miss after initially signing to play with Missouri. This has been a new wrinkle to the craziness of college football with the transfer portal, because Fields had already signed. The fact that this is now common in college football makes everything about the transfer portal even crazier. Despite signing with Missouri, he never enrolled, allowing for a grey area.

This was the second time Fields had gone through the transfer process. His career began in Winston-Salem with the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. Fields signed as a three-star prospect in the 2021 recruiting cycle out of Douglasville (GA) New Manchester. He spent four seasons with Wake Forest before heading to Auburn for his final season. However, he earned an additional year of eligibility after an injury cut his 2025 season short.

He played in four games and started one. He had twelve receptions for 106 yards and a touchdown. Most of the production came in the second game of the season, balling out in the nonconference vs. Ball State. But after Auburn lost on the road to Oklahoma, Fields missed the rest of the campaign due to an injury.

Ole Miss is also hoping Fields can extend that production across 12 games in a regular season. After a magical run in the College Football Playoff, extra depth at the skill positions is always needed, and it was noticeable down the stretch.

Fields is the 29th transfer to join the Rebels and the fifth wide receiver transfer. He joins Kentucky's Cameron Miller, Virginia Tech's Isaiah Spencer, Syracuse's Darrell Gill Jr., and Johntay Cook.