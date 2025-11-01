Lane Kiffin's name continues to surface in coaching carousel discussions, with the LSU Tigers likely expressing interest following Brian Kelly's firing in October. The Ole Miss Rebels sit at 7-1 with a top-10 ranking, yet speculation continues to swirl around the Rebels' head coach.

ESPN reporter Marty Smith broke down why leaving Ole Miss would be a puzzling move for Kiffin during Saturday's Marty & McGee show.

“Lane Kiffin is the prettiest girl at the dance, he is being mentioned at Florida and mentioned at LSU because he's done such a fantastic job at Ole Miss. And as I look at this, for the life of me I can't understand why Lane would leave Ole Miss,” Smith said.

Smith then delivered his strongest point about Kiffin's personal transformation in Mississippi.

“He has found himself in Oxford, Mississippi. He has found peace. He has found the best version of himself,” Smith said.

He pointed to LSU's administrative chaos as a major red flag. The Tigers don't have a president or athletic director, and Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry has indicated the Board of Supervisors will drive the hiring process rather than letting the athletic department handle it.

Smith emphasized that every coach needs complete alignment, from the president through athletic administration, to succeed in today's game. That unity doesn't appear to exist in Baton Rouge right now, making the job less attractive despite LSU's traditional status as a top program nationally.

Money likely won't be the deciding factor either. Kiffin already makes $9 million annually at Ole Miss, and Smith questioned whether a jump to $13.5 million would truly change his life in meaningful ways. Kiffin himself told Pat McAfee recently that money has never driven his career decisions.

The bottom line for Smith is simple. The Rebels have built a legitimate playoff contender in an impossibly tough conference. They've knocked off ranked LSU and Oklahoma while establishing themselves as SEC contenders. Kiffin has found personal fulfillment in Oxford alongside professional success.

Unless Kiffin genuinely believes he has a better shot at winning a national championship elsewhere, Smith doesn't see a compelling reason to leave. The peace and fulfillment Kiffin has discovered in Mississippi carries more value than any dollar figure another program might offer.

Ole Miss wraps up its season with games against South Carolina, The Citadel, Florida, and Mississippi State. A strong finish could put the Rebels firmly in College Football Playoff position, giving Kiffin even more reason to stay put.