Oregon football delivered a new splash Sunday. One 2027 recruit dropped a “cannonball” counter at USC.

The Trojans took a dig at their Big Ten rival with a clip from “Anchorman” in helping announce the Mark Bowman commitment. But Oregon's newest verbal commit countered and took his swipe at USC.

Edge rusher Prince Tavizon revealed his commitment to the Ducks Sunday evening. But he told Hayes Fawcett of On3 this reaction after Tavizon turned down USC.

“Cannonballlll,” the San Diego native Tavizon said to the recruiting insider.

The “cannonball” reference started via Dan Lanning. Oregon landed five-star edge rusher for 2026 Richard Wesley on May 10. Lanning proceeded to jump into a pool with Wesley to celebrate the Ducks commitment. However, the Sierra Canyon of Chatsworth star Wesley decommitted 17 days later and is back on the open recruiting market.

Oregon, USC battling for top recruiting class

Article Continues Below

The Ducks and Trojans have stretched their rivalry into the Big Ten. Both battled for Pac-12 supremacy before moving out of the conference for the 2024 season.

Now their bitterness has spilled over to the college football recruiting trail. USC has put together the nation's top-ranked recruiting class for 2026. But that was a title Oregon held at the start of the year.

The Trojans and head coach Lincoln Riley began to siphon away Oregon commits. USC poached four-star quarterback Jonas Williams from the Ducks in February. But the Trojans weren't through raiding the Ducks' '26 class. Prized offensive lineman Tomuhini Topui flipped to USC after originally choosing the Big Ten champs. Topui revealed his change of heart on April 1.

The Bowman commitment further increases USC's lead in the national recruiting rankings. Oregon has fallen to 27th nationally with just seven verbal pledges for '26.

Oregon, however, just dove into the '27 cycle to grab the Lincoln High star Tavizon. The edge defender reeled in 21 scholarship offers ahead of his junior season before dropping his “cannonball.”