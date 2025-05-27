The Oregon football team picked up a huge commitment recently as five-star EDGE Richard Wesley announced on May 10th that he will play for Dan Lanning and the Ducks. However, it doesn't look like Wesley is fully done exploring his options despite announcing his decision. According to a report, Wesley just locked in four official visits. One is to Oregon, but he will also visit Texas, Ohio State and Texas A&M.

“NEWS Oregon 5-star EDGE commit Richard Wesley has locked in four official visits, @Hayesfawcett3 reports,” On3 Recruits said in a post. “Wesley pledged to the Ducks earlier this month.”

Richard Wesley is a five-star recruit, according to 247Sports' composite rankings. He is the #14 player in the 2026 recruiting class, the #2 EDGE and the #3 player in the state of California. Wesley currently attends Sierra Canyon High School in Chatsworth, CA. He is a great addition to the 2026 Oregon football recruiting class, but will the Ducks be able to hold onto this prized prospect?

“Wesley was a top five overall prospect in the ’27 class before re-classifying to the ’26 class,” Wesley's scouting report reads. “A very talented player and the best edge prospect to come out of California since at least Kayvon Thibodeaux from the class of 2019. Has actually been comped to Thibodeaux in terms of frame and play style but at the same stage in their development, might looks further along from a size, strength and toughness standpoint.”

The sky is the limit for Wesley. Whether he does end up Oregon or not, he seems poised for a special college career and beyond.

“Shows off natural pass rush ability and can dominate the run game as well,” the scouting report continues. “Flashes a quick get-off, uses his hands well and can bend, dip and explode off the corner. Strong at the point of attack and shows off a nice physical edge in his game. Loves the weight room and has the multi-sport background we like to see in an edge rusher as well. When you combine his size, natural athleticism, motor and work ethic, his ceiling is as high as any player out West.”

Oregon doesn't have a ton of commits in the 2026 class yet, but the Ducks still have the 18th best recruiting class in the country following the commitment from Richard Wesley, according to 247Sports. The Ducks have landed two five-stars, four four-stars and two three-stars. Expect their ranking to rise a lot before this cycle comes to an end next winter.