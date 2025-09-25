The 2025 season ramps up this week for the Oregon football program, with a trip to Penn State on the horizon in what is easily their biggest game of the year. Oregon has looked extremely impressive up to this point in the year, but it's an entirely different beast to go on the road and play in Happy Valley, especially for the “White Out” game.

There is much to make of the skill positions for Oregon and Penn State on both sides, but the trenches are the difference in this game for both teams. Oregon's offensive line has been great up to this point, but the Penn State defensive line has been one of the best in college football this season. Big Ten Network analyst Jake Butt said that, as impressive as the Oregon offense has been, they need to be the difference on Saturday against this defense.

Butt elaborated, “I do really believe that this game will be won and lost in the trenches for both sides of the football.”

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore has rarely been hit this year and has only been sacked once in four games. That has led to Moore throwing for 962 passing yards and 11 touchdowns with only one interception on a 74.7% completion percentage.

Three different running backs have also hit over one hundred yards in rushing this year for the Ducks, with Jayden Limar leading the way with 215 yards and three touchdowns on 32 carries.

This Penn State defense can bulldoze over the Oregon offense in the White Out if it pounces early. Dani Dennis-Sutton is a beast up front and a game wrecker. That is why the Ducks have extra pressure on their offensive line: If they can't keep Dante Moore upright, it's all over.

The game will be won or lost along the lines. Oregon has proven more up to this point because they have been more reliable in terms of efficiency, and that has catapulted Dante Moore to the forefront of the national college football conversation. Dan Lanning also praised how well he has played so far this season and said he is one of the hardest workers on the team.