The 2025 Oregon football team has arguably been the country's most dominant college football team this year. They have torn teams apart in three games this season. The way that Oregon has played so far this year has led many to think that they are one of the best teams in the country. Everything about the Ducks has been great, but a key piece has been Dante Moore under center.

Dan Lanning talked to Joel Klatt on “The Joel Klatt Show” about what has separated Dante Moore from when he first came to Oregon last year to this year. Lanning said that Moore's willingness and ability to put in the work have separated him this year.

“The work has made Dante different,” Lanning said. “I think about it myself. What was I like when I first started coaching? I wasn't perfect. What were you like as a broadcaster when you first started?” Klatt's response was a laugh.

“It's changed over time. Dante's a great example of someone who's grown over time and learned how to prep, and knew the answers to what defenses are doing. If you look at a guy in his first year, these protections are slightly different; these packages are somewhat different.

Article Continues Below

“Now you look at a guy that's calm within the chaos and makes big moments seem small with how he handles them.”

The supporting class around Moore is also much better than what Moore had two seasons ago when he was at UCLA. With the Bruins, Moore was sacked 25 times and threw nine interceptions. However, this year he has thrown seven touchdowns to one interception and has not been sacked once. He also has a 78.7% completion percentage, a massive improvement from 53.5% as a freshman.

The biggest thing for the Ducks with Moore under center has been how efficient this offense has been, specifically: 3rd-down conversions 21-33, 63.6% (5th nationally), Red Zone conversions 16-16, 14 touchdowns (1st nationally), and Yards per play 8.30 (3rd nationally).

The Ducks' competition ramps up next week with a matchup against Penn State, and they can really prove how good they are on the road in Happy Valley, with the Nittany Lions doing their White Out against the Ducks.