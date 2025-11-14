The Virginia Cavaliers are approaching the most consequential part of their season, with just two games remaining and a potential path to the ACC Championship and the College Football Playoff. However, their success could be in jeopardy, as quarterback Chandler Morris is currently in concussion protocol and listed as questionable for Saturday’s matchup against the Duke Blue Devils, though there's still hope he'll take the field, per On3’s Pete Nakos.

Morris, who joined Virginia this offseason via the NCAA transfer portal, left last week's 16-9 loss to Wake Forest early after taking a head hit while sliding between defenders. The transfer from Oklahoma, who also spent time at TCU and North Texas, has been carrying a big load in Virginia’s success under head coach Tony Elliott. In 10 games this season, Morris has thrown for 2,088 yards, 12 touchdowns, and five interceptions, while also rushing for 214 yards and four touchdowns. In the Wake Forest game, he managed just six passes for 19 yards before exiting.

If Morris is unable to play against Duke, sophomore Daniel Kaelin, another portal acquisition from Nebraska, is likely to start. Kaelin completed 18-of-28 passes for 145 yards in relief against Wake Forest, but Virginia struggled offensively without their star signal-caller. Offensive coordinator Des Kitchings indicated that Morris participated in limited practice on Wednesday, keeping hope alive that he could be ready to lead the Cavaliers on the road.

Virginia (8-2, 5-1 ACC) faces a Duke team (5-4, 4-1 ACC) that has historically been competitive against them, though the Cavaliers hold a 41-34 advantage in the all-time series. Although they are the higher-ranked squad at No. 19, Virginia enters as a 4.5-point underdog, with ESPN’s Football Power Index giving them just a 39.3% chance to win.

Additional injury concerns include offensive lineman Ben York, listed as questionable, while Drake Metcalf, Jahmeer Carter, and Keke Adams are probable. With the ACC race tight and the regular season winding down, Virginia will need Morris at full strength to maintain momentum and keep their championship hopes alive.

Saturday’s kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET in Durham, North Carolina.