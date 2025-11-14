Alabama football fans likely have circled this game down for a year. The Crimson Tide watched Oklahoma students rush the field in Norman, following the 24-3 trouncing ‘Bama received in Southeastern Conference (SEC) play.

This time the stakes are higher in this epic showdown. The winner continues to stay in the race for the SEC title game, while the loser needs lots of external help.

This matchup presents a bevy of star power — from coaches to quarterbacks. Brent Venables and Kalen DeBoer get to write a new chapter in this coaching showcase. But now John Mateer and Ty Simpson lead their teams behind center — amid the Heisman Trophy chatter surrounding both.

The Tide certainly needs Simpson to raise his game another notch even with his 2025 stardom. But Alabama needs this little-known target to step up big as the x-factor.

Alabama needs downfield threat vs. Oklahoma

The Tide come with an embarrassment of riches at wide receiver. Not just limited to Ryan Williams and Germie Bernard either.

Lotzeir Brooks earns the “x-factor” label ahead of the game.

The freshman has tasted the SEC landscape already and has become a four-catch threat. He's earned his share of touches with Bernard and Williams the natural leaders in the room.

The diminutive 5-foot-9 WR, though, is fresh off producing his best outing yet: 67 yards and averaging 16.8 yards per catch in the 20-9 win over LSU.

Despite his small stature, Brooks has shown to pull down the contested catch — as seen here against Louisiana-Monroe.

Why Alabama needs young WR to step up vs. Oklahoma

Oklahoma brings the SEC's best defensive unit and the nation's seventh-ranked crew.

Venables has his team bottling air attacks to under 182 yards each game. The longtime defensive mind and past national champion coordinator is known to run a “vice' look — doubling a star WR but protecting the middle in the process.

Venables is going to call “vice” on Bernard. Williams is another who appears to be closing in on playing come Saturday. Regardless, Venables will prepare for two explosive weapons and make them work.

That's where Brooks enters the picture as the one who can attack intermediately and work up. DeBoer and offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb will need the New Jersey native to better his 67-yard outing to keep OU on its toes.

Can Alabama get revenge?

The Sooners bring the better defense into Bryant-Denny Stadium. OU has its own dual-threat talent in Mateer.

Oklahoma's backfield rises as its own x-factor — especially Xavier Robinson coming fresh off a 100-yard outing against Tennessee.

But DeBoer, Simpson and ‘Bama are in far better shape compared to that infamous November night in Norman. Alabama looks well-oiled again, plus proved it can win the ugly contests after escaping LSU.

Alabama has too much going for itself to lose this game. The backing of their loud Tide crowd hands them the assist here too. And if Brooks indeed threatens the 100-yard mark, it'll be a long night for the Sooners.