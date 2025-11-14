NFL legend Eli Manning gave his thoughts on how much his nephew Arch Manning has grown in the Texas Longhorns offense throughout the 2025 season.

Arch went through multiple ups and downs during the first set of games this season. However, he has made strides as the Longhorns have improved with more wins in past contests.

Eli appeared on a Thursday segment of ESPN's SportsCenter, via On3. He noted how the offense is playing better with Arch while making better decisions on both sides of the ball.

“It just seems like he has a better feel of this offense,” Eli Manning told Kevin Negandhi Thursday on SportsCenter. “I feel like the offense is playing better. They have a lot of new guys – new offensive linemen, new running backs, receivers. So everybody’s playing a little bit better and it starts with him. Just kind of making the throws that are open. I think just hanging in there, knowing when he’s got a good play. ‘I can hang on this, I can make this throw down the field. Knowing when the defense has a better play call than we do right now. Where are my checkdowns? Can I get completions? Can I run and get first downs?’

“So just making better decisions. He’s playing great. I know it’s always a tough battle to go into Athens. It’s always going to be a good defense and a great team. But I’m excited for him and I’m proud of how he handled that slow beginning. We’ve all been there.”

What lies ahead for Arch Manning, Texas

Eli Manning wants the best for his nephew Arch Manning. With the recent winning momentum No. 10 Texas got, it's possible that Arch is in for a strong finish this season.

The Longhorns have already secured bowl eligibility with three games to spare. Manning's played a solid impact in that achievement, completing 168 passes for 2,123 yards and 18 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also added 69 rushes for 203 yards and six touchdowns on the ground.

Texas has a 7-2 record on the season with an active four-game win streak, holding the fifth spot of the SEC standings. They are above the Vanderbilt Commodores and Oklahoma Sooners while trailing the Ole Miss Rebels and Georgia Bulldogs.

The No. 10 Longhorns will continue preparation for their upcoming matchup, being on the road. They face the No. 5 Bulldogs on Nov. 15 at 7:30 p.m. ET.