Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq is commonly viewed as an athletic specimen who many believe can make an impact in the NFL. However, draft expert Todd McShay sheds some doubts about the star prospect.

In the latest episode of “The McShay Show,” McShay claims that, despite Sadiq being an athletic freak who will likely turn plenty of heads during the NFL Combine, scouts are allegedly disappointed with his production this season. McShay compares the 20-year-old tight end to Atlanta Falcons star Kyle Pitts, but believes his lack of production could hurt him overall.

“Kenyon Sadiq, the Tight End for Oregon, he's going to be a workout warrior. He's going to have a huge combine,” said Todd McShay. “It's not going to be the level of Kyle Pitts, but it's going to be something that blows the doors off, and everyone is going to be reporting on it. What a great blocker, and he's tough and all these things. And he's a great athlete.

“They're disappointed in Sadiq. His route running has not evolved. He's not separating and getting open. And when I say they, I'm saying NFL scouts. There are people in the Oregon building, I'm told, that are frustrated, while he is a great blocker, and he looks like this tough guy and effort, and program-type guy on the field on Saturdays. The contradiction is maybe the effort was a little bit better when he was tight end No. 2 last year.”

Sadiq, who is a junior at Oregon, has played eight of the available nine games for the Ducks this season. Before the 2025-26 campaign began, many believed that Kenyon Sadiq would be one of the main contributors on the offense. However, he's only managed to record 22 receptions, 311 receiving yards, and five touchdowns.

His 311 yards and five scores are both career highs. But with eight games under his belt, his production is a bit underwhelming. The good news is that Sadiq still has three games remaining in the regular season. Additionally, the Ducks will, at the very least, participate in a bowl game. So, he has a minimum of four games remaining this season to potentially turn things around statistically.