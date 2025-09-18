Oregon football coach Dan Lanning is giving his offense their flowers. Oregon football has had some epic offensive performances this season, including a massive 69-3 whipping of Oklahoma State. Lanning says there are multiple players in his offense that are leading the Ducks, not just quarterback Dante Moore.

“You can’t be a great quarterback unless the people around you play well,” Lanning said on his coach’s show, and reported by On3. “Dante would be the first person to tell you that the people around him are creating opportunities for him to play well. He can’t catch his own passes, and he can’t block for himself. He’s done really well for us, and excited to see how he continues to grow.”

Oregon is 3-0 on the campaign. The wins have been against Oklahoma State, Northwestern and Montana State. The Ducks are 1-0 in the Big Ten.

Oregon football hopes to return to the College Football Playoff

Oregon rolled through the Big Ten in 2024, winning the conference championship. The Ducks made the College Football Playoff, before getting upset by Ohio State. The Buckeyes went on to win the national championship.

Oregon has a new quarterback this season in Moore, who replaces Dillon Gabriel. Moore has 657 passing yards this season, with seven touchdown passes. Lanning says his new quarterback is doing a good job at taking the reins of the offense.

“I think that he knows I have an unbelievable amount of confidence in him with the way he preps and how he works,” Lanning said. “He’s a really special person. I think it’s unfair that our players get judged just on how they perform. And I was just visiting with some of our friends outside that the best thing about our team is we have unbelievable people.”

Oregon plays Oregon State in a massive rivalry game on Saturday. The Beavers enter the game without a win this season.