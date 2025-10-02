Oregon football coach Dan Lanning recently praised former quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who has stayed connected with the Ducks while preparing for his first NFL start with the Cleveland Browns.

Dan Lanning didn't hold back his excitement when Gabriel earned the starting job. “I'm excited for Dillon,” Lanning said of Gabriel on Wednesday during a press conference, per Barkley Truax on On3. “He's a guy that works extremely hard, and I know he won't take it for granted. He still has done an unbelievable job of staying connected with our players here. Pretty awesome for a guy that's moved on in the next phase of his life, that still touches base with our team. But I'm excited for him, excited for his opportunity. I know he'll make the absolute best of it.”

Gabriel replaces veteran Joe Flacco as the Browns' starter heading into Week 5 against the Minnesota Vikings in London. Cleveland made the change after Flacco struggled through three games, throwing six interceptions against just two touchdowns during the team's 1-3 start.

After his extraordinary last season at Oregon, the Browns chose Gabriel in the third round of April's draft. In the year 2024, he passed for 3,857 yards and 30 touchdowns, completing 72.9 percent of his throws. He also added a further 149 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns with the Ducks finishing 13-1 and in the College Football Playoff.

Dan Lanning watched Gabriel's growth

Gabriel's path to the starting role wasn't guaranteed. Cleveland's quarterback room was crowded after the draft, with Kenny Pickett initially on the roster and Deshaun Watson sidelined. The team also drafted Shedeur Sanders in the fifth round, creating competition. Training camp ended with Flacco winning the job, Gabriel backing him up, and Sanders third on the depth chart.

Now Gabriel and Flacco have swapped positions. His first start comes in London, adding a unique atmosphere to his NFL debut. Gabriel's six-season college career at UCF, Oklahoma, and Oregon resulted in 18,722 passing yards and 155 touchdowns, ranking second in FBS history for career touchdown passes.

Lanning's words are real, and they show Gabriel's character and commitment to maintaining relationships even after moving to the NFL. Those traits and his on-field ability can drive Cleveland's hope for improved offensive production.