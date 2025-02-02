When it comes to the 2025 Reese's Senior Bowl, no player who took the field had as much experience as Dillon Gabriel… literally.

That's right, breaking Bo Nix's record for the most games played in an NCAA career, hitting 63 over his half-decade in the trenches for Central Florida, Oklahoma, and Oregon, Gabriel is one of the most prolific passers in football history, but that alone won't help his draft stock, especially considering his obvious limitations from a size standpoint.

… or will it? That's right, in an interview with Tom Pelissero for the NFL Network during the Senior Bowl, Gabriel revealed that he believes his experience makes him an attractive prospect, as he's shown he can adapt and succeed in multiple schemes across multiple different programs.

“Yeah, I just think playing a lot of football, having a lot of experience, being in a lot of places, and playing with a lot of different teams,” Gabriel noted. “But you learn a lot about yourself through that process, and, you know, finding a way how to win. So it's a big blessing, and I'm excited to be here.”

While that is all well and good, there are more than a few NFL teams that do simply believe that Gabriel is too small to play the position, standing 6-foot, 200 pounds on a good day. To those teams, Gabriel said thank you for the consideration, as in the end, he wants to find a team that wants him for what he brings to the table instead of what he's lacking.

“I feel like I just want to find the right fit, someone who doesn't give a rip about that, you know?” Gabriel asked. “Who wants a winner, wants a baller? So I think that will be perfect for me, finding the right fit in that way and a good alignment, so we aren't talking about that.”

Alright, is Gabriel too small for the position? Or does his experience overcome his eliminations, with teams looking for a veteran reserve potentially seeing the collegiate Duck as a long-term reserve on a cost-controlled deal? Well, while Gabriel, by his own admission, may not be for everyone, some team will love what he brings to the table and will add him to their QB room with a smile on their face. Why? Because at 24, Gabriel still has room to grow but has the experience to step onto the field and play right away, moreso than some of the more developmental prospects who typically get drafted in the middle rounds.