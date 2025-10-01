The Cleveland Browns have made yet another change at quarterback. The team is officially benching Joe Flacco in favor of Dillon Gabriel. The rookie will be the 41st player to start under center for the Browns since 1999, which was the first season that they came back to the NFL after a three-year hiatus.

The Browns' inability to find a franchise signal caller has directly resulted in them being the worst team of the 21st century. They've drafted numerous busts, none of their free agent QB signings or trades have worked, and the team hasn't been able to develop anybody at the position. So, who all has started at quarterback for the Browns this century?

Tim Couch, 1999-2003 (59 starts)

Tim Couch was the quarterback who started it all for the Browns. The QB position has seen a snowball effect of ineptitude ever since he was drafted first overall in 1999. Pressure was high on Couch because not only was he the Browns' first signal caller after they re-entered the NFL as an expansion team, but also because he succeeded Peyton Manning as the first overall pick. Manning was one of the greatest draft prospects ever and would go on to become one of the best NFL players in league history.

Couch, meanwhile, turned into a huge draft bust and one of the worst first overall picks ever. The Browns moved on from him after four seasons as their starter, but weirdly enough, hindsight has proven that he was probably the second-best quarterback for the Browns during the 21st century. Couch's 62 total games with the team are the most among any quarterback on this list, and his 11,131 passing yards are the second most.

Ty Detmer, 1999 (2)

Ty Detmer actually started the Browns' return season as the starter, but he was quickly replaced by Couch after only two games. Detmer was a former Heisman Trophy winner and a two-time Davey O'Brien winner. With 548 passing yards and two touchdowns as the Browns quarterback, he actually showed flashes of the ability to lead the team, but the Browns were anxious to hand the reins over to their number one pick.

Doug Pederson, 2000 (8)

Doug Pederson is most known for winning a Super Bowl as the coach of the Philadelphia Eagles. He also had a stint as quarterback for the Browns in 2000. Pederson replaced an injured Detmer as the backup quarterback, which is coincidentally something he'd done earlier in his career with the Green Bay Packers. Pederson had a 2-to-8 touchdown-to-interception ratio in his eight starts.

Spergon Wynn, 2000 (1)

Spergon Wynn had maybe the worst go at being quarterback of anybody in the 21st century. During the 2000 season, after Couch had already been knocked out for the year and with Pederson forced to the sideline with an injury, Wynn took over for one game. The Wynn-led Browns lost 48-0 to the Jacksonville Jaguars, so Wynn was quickly replaced by Pederson once he returned to health.

Kelly Holcomb, 2002-04 (12)

Kelly Holcomb was the backup for Peyton Manning, and the Browns bought him in to push Couch for the starting position. He occasionally outshone Couch. He actually managed to throw 26 touchdown passes despite starting just 12 games.

Jeff Garcia, 2004 (10)

Jeff Garcia got off to a hot start in his career. He was deemed to0 small for the NFL, so he went on to become one of the best players in CFL history. He was then given a chance to start for the San Francisco 49ers, and he proved he could conquer the top football league, too. Garcia made three Pro Bowls with the 49ers from 2000-02, and he'd eventually earn another Pro Bowl nod with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2007. Garcia is also one of just 18 quarterbacks with back-to-back 30-plus touchdown seasons to his name.

The Browns signed Garcia after his San Francisco stint, but he only lasted one season with the team. However, Garcia did throw a 99-yard touchdown while donning the brown and orange.

Luke McCown, 2004 (4)

Luke McCown was a fourth-round pick in 2004. He threw for 608 yards, four touchdowns, and seven interceptions during his rookie season before the Browns traded him for a sixth-round pick.

Trent Dilfer, 2005 (11)

Trent Dilfer is widely regarded as the worst starting quarterback to win a Super Bowl. On the back of one of the best defensive units ever, Dilfer hoisted the Lombardi Trophy in 2000 with the Baltimore Ravens in what was his lone season with the team. He didn't have much success anywhere else in his career, and that includes during his time in Cleveland. Dilfer's stint in Cleveland was doomed from the start because he had conflict with offensive coordinator Maurice Carthon.

Charlie Frye, 2005-07 (19)

Charlie Frye was a third-round pick of the Browns in 2005. He'd start games in three different seasons for the team, but he had more interceptions than touchdowns in all three of those seasons.

Derek Anderson, 2006-09 (26)

Derek Anderson is one of the rare Browns quarterbacks who made the Pro Bowl with the team. He didn't win the quarterback competition with Frye in 2007, but Frye struggled in the first quarter of Week 1, so Anderson quickly replaced him. He'd go on to throw for 3,787 yards and 29 touchdowns that season en route to making the Pro Bowl. However, that brilliant season would prove to be just a flash in the pan, as Anderson only lasted one more season as Cleveland's primary quarterback.

Brady Quinn, 2008-09 (12)

Brady Quinn was one of the most infamous draft day fallers in NFL history. Quinn was a projected top-10 pick and even had a case for the 1-1 slot. Instead, his draft day slide didn't end until the Browns scooped him up with the 22nd pick. The Browns also had the third pick and took Trent Richardson earlier in the draft. Neither player panned out for Cleveland. This list includes two other draft busts that were taken 22nd overall.

Ken Dorsey, 2008 (3)

Ken Dorsey was one of four Browns' starting quarterbacks in 2008, which is one of three seasons in which that many players or more lined up behind center to start a game. Dorsey was formerly the “weak link” on the 2001 Miami Hurricanes team that was stacked with NFL talent, although he was far from a bad collegiate quarterback. After winning a national championship, though, Dorsey didn't do much in the NFL. His Browns' tenure was his worst, as he threw seven interceptions without having a touchdown in 2008.

Bruce Gradkowski, 2008 (1)

After Anderson, Quinn, and Dorsey all suffered injuries, fourth-stringer Bruce Gradkowski had to close out the 2008 season for the Browns. Gradkowski didn't have a touchdown and threw three interceptions in his lone start.

Colt McCoy, 2010-11 (21)

Colt McCoy won a national championship at Texas before the Browns made him a third-round pick. He was one of the top college football players in what many consider to be a golden era of the sport. McCoy would eventually go on to become a great backup quarterback, but he wasn't built for starting duties early on in his career.

Jake Delhomme, 2010 (4)

Jake Delhomme was a solid signal caller for the Carolina Panthers. He led that team to a Super Bowl appearance. While that game became most known for Adam Vinatieri's game-winning field goal, which is one of the most iconic Super Bowl moments ever, Delhomme actually had a standout moment in his own right. His 85-yard touchdown pass to Muhsin Muhammad still stands as the longest in Super Bowl history. Delhomme also made the Pro Bowl in 2005 with the Panthers. Unfortunately, an ankle injury early into his Browns' tenure prevented him from finding success in Cleveland.

Seneca Wallace, 2010-11 (7)

Delhomme's replacement was Seneca Wallace. An ankle injury also limited Wallace in Cleveland. However, he didn't show much promise in his seven starts with the Browns.

Brandon Weeden, 2012-13 (20)

The Browns have made a lot of questionable draft decisions when it comes to the quarterback position. One such head-scratcher was taking the oldest first-rounder ever. Brandon Weeden was 28 years old when he was taken 22nd overall in 2012. Weeden dominated his opponents at Oklahoma State, but he was a grown man playing against kids. However, after so many prior draft failures, the Browns felt comfortable taking him because they thought that he was ready to play right away in the NFL.

Weeden proved to be a high-floor, low-ceiling player. He threw for 3,385 yards, 14 touchdowns, and 17 interceptions as a rookie. He'd then go 0-5 in year two before being benched for good.

Thad Lewis, 2012 (1)

Thad Lewis started one game for the Browns in 2012. He went for 204 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. Lewis would sign back with the Browns in 2015, although he never appeared in a game during his second stint.

Jason Campbell, 2013 (8)

Jason Campbell did snap an 11-game losing streak for the Browns, but he was just 1-7 in his eight starts. Campbell was released on March 12, 2014, which was the same day the team moved on from Weeden.

Brian Hoyer, 2013-14 (16)

Numerous teams have turned Tom Brady backups into starters in the hope that his wisdom and mastery of the quarterback position rubbed off on the backups. Brian Hoyer was one such example. Hoyer is on record for stating that he was the best player in the quarterback room during his time with the Browns, but the Browns had a first-round pick on the roster who was given unwarranted opportunities. More on that first-round pick in a second, but it wasn't like Hoyer was particularly impressive during his 16 starts, either.

Johnny Manziel is one of the most infamous football players in history. He won a Heisman Trophy at Texas A&M with a reckless and aggressive style. This style didn't translate to the NFL level, which is why many didn't think he was deserving of being a first-round pick. The Browns took him 22nd overall, nonetheless.

Manziel prioritized partying and the celebrity lifestyle over working hard to become a great quarterback. He didn't much care for practice or film work, and it showed on the football field. Manziel had a rocket for an arm, but his NFL career amounted to just two seasons, 1,675 yards, and seven touchdown passes.

Connor Shaw, 2014 (1)

Injuries to Hoyer and Manziel forced the Browns to call Connor Shaw up from the practice squad in 2014. Shaw's lone appearance in the NFL resulted in 177 yards and an interception.

Josh McCown, 2015-16 (11)

Josh McCown's younger brother Luke started for Cleveland way back in 2004. Fifteen players lined up under center between the two siblings turns. Josh does have Browns' bragging rights over his brother, as he had 3,209 yards and 18 touchdowns over his two seasons with the team.

Austin Davis, 2015 (2)

A year after starting eight games for the St. Louis Rams, Austin Davis had two starts with the Browns. He threw three interceptions on top of 547 yards and a touchdown.

Cody Kessler, 2016 (8)

Cody Kessler was the third-stringer in 2016, but he ended up playing the most games because the two players ahead of him on the depth chart had injury issues. Kessler was more highly touted than the average third-rounder, but it didn't amount to NFL success. Kessler only threw two interceptions in comparison to six touchdowns in Cleveland, and that type of efficiency has been a rarity for part-time Browns' starters.

Robert Griffin III, 2016 (5)

Robert Griffin III won a Heisman and looked the part of a star with the Washington Redskins. Unfortunately, injuries were his demise. Griffin had the potential to be one of the best rushing quarterbacks ever, and he was no slouch as a passer, either. The 2012 Rookie of the Year was never the same after a brutal knee injury at the end of his first season. His regression was on display with the Browns.

DeShone Kizer, 2017 (15)

The 2017 season is the worst in Browns history. The team became just the second 0-16 team ever, largely because of DeShone Kizer's struggles. Kizer lost all 15 games in which he started.

Kevin Hogan, 2017 (1)

The other 2017 loss came from a game in which Kevin Hogan started. Neither Kizer nor Hogan had much help in Cleveland, but a winless season is inexcusable.

Baker Mayfield is the best Browns quarterback of the 21st century, and Cleveland was dumb to move off of him in 2022. He had 14,125 yards and 92 passing yards with the team. Not only are those marks the best among Brownies this century, but they rank inside the top five in Cleveland's overall history.

More importantly than the numbers, Mayfield brought passion and a desire to win games. The former Heisman and number one overall pick led the Browns to their only playoff win since 1994. Mayfield now looks like one of the best quarterbacks in the league with the Buccaneers.

Tyrod Taylor, 2018 (3)

Tyrod Taylor always seems to be at the right place at the right time to get a few starts per season, regardless of which team he is on. The journeyman actually began the 2018 season as Cleveland's starter, and even snapped the 17-game losing streak that dated back to 2016, but he was soon replaced by Mayfield.

Case Keenum, 2021 (2)

In the years since the Minneapolis Miracle, Case Keenum has worked as a backup and steady veteran presence. One stint in which he had this role was with the Browns in 2020 and 2021, although he only received starts in the latter season. Keenum displayed accuracy in his time under center, as his completion percentage was 65.3% this year.

Nick Mullens, 2021 (1)

Some of the weirdest seasons in NFL history came during COVID-19 times. Nick Mullens was forced to start a game for the Browns because the rest of the team's quarterback room tested positive for Covid.

Jacoby Brissett, 2022 (11)

Another ex-Brady backup, Jacoby Brissett, was Mayfield's original successor. However, he wasn't expected to be the long-term signal caller. Instead, he was just expected to play 11 games until the next player on this list completed a suspension. Brissett was an accurate thrower but lacked big-play upside.

Deshaun Watson was the aforementioned player who was serving a suspension because of sexual misconduct allegations. The Browns traded three first-round picks, a third-round pick, and two fourth-round picks to get Watson. They also signed him to a five-year, $230 million deal. The contract had the most guarantees ever at the time of signing. They did this despite the nasty allegations pinned on Watson.

Both the trade and the contract have proven to be among the worst deals in NFL history. On top of the controversies, Watson struggled on the field for the Browns. In four seasons with the team, Watson has never played more than seven games, nor has he had more than 1,200 passing yards in a season. He is currently out with a ruptured achilles, yet the team is still glued to his contract.

Joe Flacco, 2023/2025 (9)

Joe Flacco had a heartwarming story with the Browns in 2023. A surplus of injuries led to the team signing him off the streets. He'd go on a miraculous run and lead Cleveland to a postseason appearance. Flacco's late-career resurgence led to a chance as the starter with the Indianapolis Colts in 2024, but he'd return to the Browns in 2025. Flacco won a quarterback competition with Dillon Gabriel, Shedeur Sanders, and Kenny Pickett before this season, but it only took four games for him to be benched in favor of a youngster.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson, 2023-24 (3)

Dorian Thompson-Robinson had just one touchdown compared to 10 interceptions during his time as the Browns' starting quarterback.

P.J. Walker, 2023 (2)

P.J. Walker was one of the best players in the XFL, but his success in that league didn't transfer to the NFL. Walker had one touchdown pass and five interceptions in Cleveland.

Jeff Driskel, 2023 (1)

The fifth different player who started a game at quarterback for the Browns in 2023 was Jeff Driskel. He has spent much of his career playing tight end.

Jameis Winston, 2024 (7)

Jameis Winston is a former number one overall pick who has led the league in passing yards before. Winston can sling the pig skin down the field, but he has also always been susceptible to dumb decisions. The Winston experience is always an entertaining rollercoaster ride, and that was certainly the case during his Browns tenure. The high last season was a 497-yard, four-touchdown game against the Denver Broncos that set franchise records.

Bailey Zappe, 2024 (1)

Bailey Zappe's 62 touchdown passes for Western Kentucky in 2021 are the most ever in a single college football season. Zappe started one game in 2024 for the Browns before heading to the Kansas City Chiefs. However, he is back on Cleveland's practice squad.

Dillon Gabriel, 2025

Now it is Gabriel's time to shine. The Browns hope that the 41st time's the charm. The team that has so long been looking for a franchise quarterback drafted Gabriel out of Oregon in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft. He has some competition behind him, though, as there are many who believe Sanders has the higher ceiling. Sanders was a projected first-round pick who fell all the way to round five.