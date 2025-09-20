The No. 6 Oregon Ducks took it to the Oregon State Beavers on Saturday, earning a big 41-7 win over one of their biggest rivals. Dan Lanning has his Ducks on a 4-0 record to begin the season, as the team looks incredibly sharp early on. But the fourth-year head coach already has his eyes set on the Week 5 matchup against the No. 2 Penn State Nittany Lions.

Shortly after Saturday's win, the 39-year-old head coach credited Penn State, calling them a talented team, according to Olivia Cleary of KEZI 9 News in Eugene, Oregon. Lanning also claimed that he and his Ducks are excited for the contest.

“They're really talented. Schematically, as challenging as anybody we'll play,” said Dan Lanning. “It'll be a real challenge, but one we're excited to attack.”

The Ducks will be taking on the Nittany Lions in Beaver Stadium. It's notoriously known for being one of the most loud environments in college football. Lanning recognizes that it will be a challenging game for Oregon, but is seemingly welcoming it with open arms, per Erik Skopil of 247 Sports.

“I feel good about our team,” proclaimed Dan Lanning. “I really like our team. This will be a good environment for us to go play in. We're going to be playing people who have a lot of talent as well and good scheme on both sides of the ball. It will be a real challenge for us.”

Some would say that Penn State will be Oregon's first true challenge of the 2025-26 campaign. Dan Lanning and the Ducks have essentially run through all four of their opponents, winning each contest by at least three possessions.

The same can be said about head coach James Franklin and the Nittany Lions. Penn State has blown out each of its first three opponents by at least 34 points. The Week 5 matchup will be one of the most highly anticipated matchups, not just in the Big 10, but in the nation this season.