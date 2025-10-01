The 2025 Oregon football team has arguably been the best in the country this season. Coming off a massive win on the road against Penn State in their annual “White Out,” they looked like the much better team. They have looked nearly unstoppable, and the team is littered with talent. Dan Lanning's team has been dominant, and that has been without a key player in their backfield.

The Oregon Ducks made a significant splash in the transfer portal last offseason after they acquired Makhi Hughes from Tulane. The news that he is redshirting is a stunner, considering how coveted he was out of the portal and after how well he played last season at Tulane. However, Hughes' role has been limited through four games with the Ducks. When talking to the media on Wednesday, Lanning said Hughes asked for a redshirt, and Oregon honored that request.

“He’s asked to redshirt,” Lanning said on Wednesday. “We’ve honored that opportunity for him.”

Hughes carried the ball 17 times for 70 yards and has yet to score a touchdown. The 5-foot-11, 210-pound redshirt junior from Alabama did not travel to Oregon's most recent game at then-No. 3 Penn State, which only put an even bigger spotlight on his future with Oregon, so this news does not come as a surprise.

Oregon's running back room was always going to be deep, but they have used three different running backs ahead of Hughes. Freshman standout Dierre Hill Jr. and mainstays junior Jayden Limar and senior Noah Whittington lead it. Freshman Jordon Davison has also been a significant standout thanks to a team-high seven rushing touchdowns.

Makhi Hughes has shown he can be dominant after his time with Tulane. He had 1,401 rushing yards and 15 rushing touchdowns on 265 carries last season when he was the primary running back for the Green Wave.

Lanning did not reveal exactly what Hughes plans to do with the redshirt after he made the decision. He could stay in Eugene for another season or enter the transfer portal. Although no decision has been finalized, it's worth noting that if his decision to redshirt was related to playing time, as has been speculated, he will most likely end up back in the transfer portal.

Oregon's offense could always use more playmakers, but thanks to Dante Moore, it is one of the best in the country even without Makhi Hughes. Moore was a massive standout against Penn State, earning Big Ten Co-Offensive Player of the Week honors thanks to his performance.