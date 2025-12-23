Oregon Ducks delivered a result that was both encouraging and unsettling in its College Football Playoff opener, and head coach Dan Lanning made that duality clear in his postgame assessment. The Ducks advanced, but not without exposing areas that will demand immediate attention heading into the quarterfinals.

Speaking during his Monday afternoon press conference, Lanning struck a balance between accountability and belief. He emphasized that the Ducks are fully aware of their ceiling — and the gap between their best and worst stretches.

“They've been great. These guys, they know that they can play to a higher level,” Lanning said. “That being said, I think there's moments in that game where you see a really really good team play at a really high, who has played that way all year. These guys are ready to work and excited about the opportunity in front of them.”

The No. 5 Oregon football defeated No. 12 James Madison 54-31 in the first round of the CFP, and while the Ducks dominated early, exploding to a 34-6 halftime lead behind a high-powered offense that piled up 514 total yards. Wide receiver Malik Benson was especially impactful, hauling in five catches for 119 yards and two touchdowns to set the tone for the Ducks’ attack.

Yet despite the lopsided final score, the second half told a more complicated story. James Madison outscored Oregon 28-17 after the break, including a late 99-yard touchdown drive that highlighted breakdowns on both sides of the ball.

While the Dukes never truly threatened the outcome, their ability to move the ball and capitalize on Oregon mistakes left Lanning dissatisfied.

Lanning later described the performance as “bittersweet,” acknowledging that while the Ducks advanced, they failed to deliver the knockout blow expected from a championship contender. Oregon’s inability to sustain defensive intensity and close the game cleanly lingered as the dominant takeaway.

Still, the bigger picture remains intact. When Oregon’s starters were executing, the Ducks looked every bit like one of the nation’s elite teams. That belief fuels optimism heading into a quarterfinal matchup with No. 4 Texas Tech in the Orange Bowl.

The Red Raiders with a strong balanced offense and defense, making the Jan. 1 showdown in Miami a true measuring stick. With injured playmakers potentially returning and a head coach clearly demanding more, Oregon enters the next round with both urgency and confidence — a combination that could prove dangerous if fully realized.