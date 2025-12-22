Texas Tech’s football team offseason buzz keeps growing, and it’s not just because the Red Raiders are still alive in the playoff picture. Between adding a high-end recruiting piece and getting linked to a major portal quarterback, the program is clearly trying to keep its foot on the gas heading into a massive matchup with Oregon. That momentum started with a key addition on the recruiting trail. Four-star tight end Matt Ludwig flipped to Texas Tech after being released from his letter of intent at Michigan, a move shared by Hayes Fawcett of Rivals.

With that kind of pass-catching talent now in the fold, it didn’t take long for the next rumor cycle to crank up, especially at quarterback. According to reporting from Matt Zenitz alongside Chris Hummer, Cincinnati transfer Brendan Sorsby is being connected to Texas Tech and Indiana as potential suitors.

Zenitz also noted Sorsby could bypass the portal and head straight to the NFL, where he’d have a chance to go in the first couple of rounds if he turns pro. For Texas Tech, the appeal is obvious: immediate opportunity and a chance to surround a potential difference-maker with a growing collection of weapons.

While the portal chatter swirls, the on-field assignment is just as blunt. Joey McGuire already framed the Oregon game around one priority.

In comments shared by Matt Prehm on X, McGuire said, “Our challenge, we’re going to challenge our guys. We’ve got to find a way to run the football. You know, they’re, they’re great at stopping the run, so we got to find a way to run the football.”

He also singled out Washington and Bear as star players, underscoring the respect Texas Tech has for what Oregon brings to the matchup.

And for anyone expecting Texas Tech to chase every headline-name quarterback, there’s at least one clear boundary. Pete Nakos reported that Nebraska QB Dylan Raiola is expected to enter the transfer portal, but he later added that sources told On3 Sports Texas Tech is not expected to be a factor in that recruitment.

So, while Ludwig’s flip and Sorsby rumors keep the spotlight on Lubbock, the Red Raiders’ biggest statement might still come the old-fashioned way: proving they can run it when the opponent knows that’s the whole test.