Oregon football got a big win over Penn State, stunning them in double overtime with a 30-24 victory. It came with a slow first half from Oregon, and they had to overcome Penn State coming back late, but they were able to seal the victory with an interception in the second OT.

With the win, head coach Dan Lanning did something that he's never done before, according to Nicole Auerbach of NBCSports.

“That's Dan Lanning's first win over a top-five team on the road,” Auerbach wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

After the game, Lanning spoke about the mindset that he had during the week to help the team come into the game with the right mindset.

“We just talked all week about getting a cut. It's death by a thousand cuts. Every cut matters, every cut matters, and eventually hit the jugular. That was it right there. Unbelievable. Our quarterback is an absolute all star, our team. Special, special,” Lanning said.

It was after a go-ahead touchdown by Oregon that defensive back Dillon Thienenman made a great play and intercepted Penn State quarterback Drew Allar to help them secure the win. Many thought Oregon was going to cruise to victory, especially when they were leading 17-3. Unfortunately, Penn State scored 14 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to tie the game.

Penn State opened the first overtime with a quick touchdown, and Oregon matched them with a score of their own. In the second overtime, the Ducks scored on offense first with Gary Bryant Jr. getting in with a 25-yard touchdown. Oregon failed on the two-point conversion attempt, but that didn't matter because Penn State had the ball intercepted during their offensive possession.

It was a nice way to end the game for Oregon, and it wouldn't be a surprise to see them rise in the standings after a win like that.