In a resurfaced interview, released WWE star Shotzi revealed the “risky” reason that the company didn't originally want to sign her.

In an interview with former Superstar Sonya Deville (aka Daria Berenato) on her Unwrapped podcast, Shotzi revealed that during her background check, WWE found photos they deemed “risky” (she says “risky,” but it sounds like she meant “risqué”), so they did not sign her. This was after she did medical tests and had her “foot in the door” with the company.

“I was over the idea of WWE at that point — I was coming to terms that WWE is never going to sign me,” Shotzi said after she was initially turned down. “I was not signed because of background check stuff; I had risky photos up — which I don't even think are that risky now, but they were like, ‘Oh yeah, no, that's not what we want out of our WWE Superstars.'”

She gave up after that, figuring WWE would not change its stance. Eventually, they reached out again and signed her to a contract less than a year later.

When was Shotzi released from WWE?

Shotzi was released from WWE in May 2025, ending her six-year tenure there. Before her release, she went back to NXT for a year.

Previously, she had a stint in NXT from late 2019 to May 2021. She would then join the main roster, and Shotzi would remain on it until 2024.

During her time in WWE, Shotzi was a one-time NXT Women's Tag Team Champion with Ember Moon. Their reign lasted a couple of months before they lost them to the Way (Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell).

Now, she is on the independent circuit. She has appeared in Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) and Major League Wrestling (MLW).

In addition to her wrestling career, Shotzi is an actress. She has had roles in short films like Mrs. Claus, Doll Murder Spree, and Aweful: I Never Knew. Shotzi also appeared in Executioner! earlier this year.