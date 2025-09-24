There has not been a more dominant team to start the 2025 season than the Oregon football team. The Ducks have epitomized dominance through the early part of the season. This week's game against Penn State is massive and is the best opportunity for the Ducks to prove that they belong as one of the best teams in the country. It seems like they will be healthy for the game, too.

Dan Lanning and Oregon football need their roster to be as full-strength as possible, especially running back Noah Whittington and wide receiver Dillon Gresham. Lanning said both players should be ready and available against Penn State and could have played last week.

Lanning said, “Yeah, I think we'll be able to have those guys with us. We probably could have pushed it this past week.”

Gresham is a highly coveted four-star freshman receiver out of California who has not played this season yet. Then, Whittington had only played in one game before his injury. With this big game for the Ducks, it makes sense that they would have all hands on deck.

As good as Oregon has played, Penn State has been more inconsistent despite being undefeated. The offense, especially, has not looked good so far.

However, this is Penn State's annual “White Out” game at Beaver Stadium, which gets a lot of buzz every season. That environment will be one of the best in college football all season, but Dan Lanning said they are ready for the game and are preparing with a lot of noise.

This is a statement opportunity for both teams, especially since these two last met in the Big Ten championship, with Oregon beating Penn State 45-37 to win the Big Ten title.