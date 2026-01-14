Oregon is coming off a monumental defeat at the hands of Indiana. As they turn their focus towards the 2026 season, Dan Lanning got some good news on Wednesday. Dante Moore announced he will be returning to Oregon. Lanning had the perfect reaction to Moore's decision.

It was a simple response, just a duck emoji as a celebration.

Lanning has been getting a mix of both good and bad news as of late. On the good side, when Moore does decide to move to the NFL, the Ducks have the quarterback of the future on their roster, as Dylan Raiola has committed to the Ducks out of Nebraska. Meanwhile, both Teitum Tuioti and Matayo Uiagalelei have announced their return to Oregon in 2026. Moore will also have a new target to throw to this year, as Iverson Hooks is going to the team from UAB. Overall, Oregon has brought in seven commits in the transfer portal.

Regardless, by snap count, Lanning is losing a lot. Bryce Boetthcer, Jason Canady, and Theran Johnson have all graduated. Meanwhile, multiple other players are also leaving, such as Dillon Thieneman, Terrance Green, and Tionne Gray. Overall, 27 players have entered the portal in 2026 from Oregon. They have totaled 3,797 snaps, which is just over 140 snaps per player, leaving Oregon in the portal. Of the 22 players with the most snaps on the roster, 11 of them will not be on the 2026 teams.

To top it all off, Lanning has lost both of his coordinators, as Tosh Lupoi is now at Cal, and Will Stein is at Kentucky.

Lanning and the Ducks could wallow in self-pity, or prepare for 2026. Now, the Ducks coach has something to celebrate as he prepares, getting his starting quarterback to return for another season under center.