Week 6 didn’t feature many marquee games, but college football still delivered its usual dose of chaos and excitement. Upsets across the country shuffled the landscape, forcing several teams out of the rankings while others climbed higher.

At the top of the updated College Football Top 25 Week 7 Power Rankings sits Oregon, holding firm after a bye week. Their thrilling overtime win over Penn State in Week 5 still carries weight, even if the Nittany Lions’ recent loss to UCLA slightly dimmed its glow.

Now, the Ducks prepare for another top-10 showdown, this time against Indiana.

Leading Oregon’s football team rise is quarterback Dante Moore, who has surged into the national spotlight. Moore now sits atop the On3 Heisman Trophy poll, thanks to his consistent excellence and poise.

But when asked about the growing NFL Draft and Heisman buzz, the sophomore quarterback responded with humility that has impressed fans and teammates alike.

“I give all the glory to God,” Moore said. “Since seventh grade, when I got my first offers, it’s been blessings, but none of it was given to me. I had to work for everything. With hard work and dedication, things fall into place.”

Moore is coming off a signature performance at Penn State, throwing for 248 yards and three touchdowns while adding 35 rushing yards in a hostile environment. His leadership helped the Oregon football team stay composed under pressure, and he’s now statistically among the nation’s best, completing 100 of 134 passes for 1,210 yards, 14 touchdowns, and just one interception.

Still, Moore insists his focus remains on team goals, not personal accolades. “It’s a team thing,” he said. “Without the receivers, without the O-line, none of this happens. We’re 1-0 every week, that’s our mindset.”

Head coach Dan Lanning shares that mentality. Since taking over the program in 2021, Lanning has built Oregon around a player-driven culture that prioritizes discipline, selflessness, and consistency.

“Our theme this season has been strength in numbers,” Lanning said recently. “The players have set the temperature. They own the standard.”

It’s a message that has resonated across the Ducks’ locker room. Oregon ranks second nationally in total offense with over 500 yards per game and third in scoring at 46.6 points per outing, while allowing just 12.2 points defensively. Moore’s leadership on and off the field has been key to sustaining that balance.

With Oregon at 5-0 and in firm control of its Big Ten destiny, Moore’s humility amid the Heisman chatter mirrors the culture Lanning has built.